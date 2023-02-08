Angel City FC release 2023 NWSL schedule

The NWSL finally (finally!) released the 2023 NWSL regular season and group stage Challenge Cup schedules on Wednesday, and we finally know the road ahead for Angel City FC.

The season will open Mar. 26 at the newly renamed BMO Stadium (formerly known as The Banc) against Gotham FC. After three regular season games, the revamped Challenge Cup group stage will kick off on Apr. 19, with a home clash against OL Reign. ACFC’s Challenge Cup group will once again be the West Coast teams: OL Reign, Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave FC.

There will be a 20-day gap between games in July during the World Cup, and the Challenge Cup group stage will wrap up Aug. 5 at San Diego. The regular season, meanwhile, will wrap up on Oct. 15 at home against the Thorns.

That gives Angel City 28 competitive games between the regular season and Challenge Cup group stage, with the possibility of more games if Freya Coombe’s team qualifies for the Challenge Cup knockouts and/or the NWSL playoffs this year. Stay tuned on that front.

2023 Angel City NWSL schedule

Mar. 26: vs. Gotham FC (6 pm PT - all times PT)

Apr. 2: @ Orlando Pride (2:30 pm)

Apr. 15: vs. Racing Louisville (7 pm)

Apr. 19: vs. OL Reign (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

Apr. 23: vs. San Diego Wave FC (5 pm)

Apr. 29: @ Portland Thorns (7:30 pm)

May 3: @ OL Reign (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

May 7: vs. Kansas City Current (5 pm)

May 13: vs. Washington Spirit (5 pm)

May 20: @ North Carolina Courage (4 pm)

May 27: @ OL Reign (12:30 pm)

May 31: @ Portland Thorns (7:30 pm) (Challenge Cup)

June 4: vs. Chicago Red Stars (5 pm)

June 10: @ Washington Spirit (4 pm)

June 17: @ San Diego Wave FC (1 pm)

June 25: vs. Houston Dash (5 pm)

June 28: vs. San Diego Wave FC (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

July 2: @ Gotham FC (2:30 pm)

July 9: vs. North Carolina Courage (5 pm)

July 29: vs. Portland Thorns (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

Aug. 5: @ San Diego Wave FC (7 pm) (Challenge Cup)

Aug. 19: @ Racing Louisville (4:30 pm)

Aug. 27: vs. OL Reign (5 pm)

Sept. 1: @ Kansas City Current (5 pm)

Sept. 17: @ Chicago Red Stars (3 pm)

Sept. 21: vs. Orlando Pride (7 pm)

Oct. 8: @ Houston Dash (4 pm)

Oct. 15: vs. Portland Thorns (2 pm)

What do you think? Leave a comment below.