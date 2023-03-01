Angel City FC sign midfielder Mackenzie Pluck

With their first preseason match of the year just a week away, Angel City FC continue to add to their roster. The club added to a position of need today, announcing the signing of midfielder, and Duke University alum, Mackenzie Pluck.

“Playing professionally has been a dream of mine for a long time,” said Pluck in a statement. “I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity with Angel City, and I’m honored to play for a club with such ambition and excellence both on and off the field. I’m excited to compete at the highest level and cannot wait for the journey ahead.”

Pluck, an alum of Duke University, played in a school-record 107 matches with 78 starts for the Blue Devils. During her collegiate career, she scored 21 goals while also compiling 29 assists for 71 total points on the pitch. Pluck also helped lead the Blue Devils to three straight NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal appearances.

“We’re excited to add Mackenzie into the club’s depth of players,” said ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano in a statement. “Our coaching staff identified her on-field strengths during this preseason. She’s also been able to integrate very well into the team and environment quickly. We’re looking forward to seeing Mackenzie grow and develop in our system.”

Pluck adds some much needed depth at the midfield position. Despite going undrafted, she has an opportunity to earn valuable playing time early on. Considering she has historically been an incredible distributor over her career, she is no doubt salivating at the prospect of servicing an attack featuring Christen Press, Sydney Leroux, Jun Endo, as well as a young Alyssa Thompson to grow alongside.

