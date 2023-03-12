Perfect start: LAFC 4, New England Revolution 0

After a dominating Champions League performance in the midweek, it was back to MLS action for the defending champions. While it wasn't the spectacle of the first ring ceremony, there was still a bit of jewelry to hand out before the match. LAFC original, Latif Blessing, was making his return to BMO Stadium with his new squad, and received his ring, too much applause, prior to proceedings.

As has been the story seemingly since they christened their home stadium way back in 2018, the black-and-gold got off to a hot start to the match. They kept the pressure on the visitors and it paid off in the early stages. New England got caught defending too vigorously in the box, bringing down Timothy Tillman in the 12th minute for the early penalty. Denis Bouanga — following up on his hat-trick performance at in the Champions League match — stepped up to the spot and put it past the keeper for the early lead.

The team couldn't add onto their lead. As expected they legs seemed to get a bit heavy in moments and the squad was just trying to see out the half without giving up any opportunities. They succeeded, holding the Revs to just two shots in the first 45, taking the one goal lead into the break.

While not the most exciting half perhaps, it was efficient and needed. The team is in their third match of eight days and in a lot of ways just need to see through a result. The important part now, was seeing out the result and getting the three points at home.

Denis Bouanga showing us all that he too, can score at will, netting his second goal in the 67th minute. A perfect lob from midfield found Bouanga just outside the box, where he controlled, settled, and put it in to double the lead for LAFC.

Dread it? Run from it? Destiny arrives all the same, and now he's here. pic.twitter.com/DrMShw710t — LAFC (@LAFC) March 13, 2023

Timothy Tillman had himself a day in her first MLS start. After drawing a penalty in the early minutes of the match, he took full advantage of some sloppy passing from the visitors in the final minutes. Jumping on the ball like an NFL cornerback in full read, he took possession before the defense could react and finished for the late goal.

Not to be left out of the fun, fellow LAFC newcomer, Stipe Biuk, drove the final nail in the coffin in the waning seconds, scoring his first goal in the black-and-goal, pushing it to a four goal win for the home side.

Stipe with the knockout blow.



pic.twitter.com/sZboqhpELk — LAFC (@LAFC) March 13, 2023

Matches like this one are what make LAFC so fun to watch and so dangerous to play against. Just on the eye test, this wasn't a great performance. The team didn't particularly look their typical clinical selves and — understandably so — looked to just take their foot off the gas at times throughout. However, they still finish with an impressive four goal victory at home. Performances like this are what help when you're trying to win multiple competitions with several players getting some much needed rest, while others grabbed their opportunity with both hands.

The team remain in Los Angeles, but will once again have some midweek action, as they has LD Alajuelense in leg two of their CONCACAF Champions Leauge Round of 16 matchup.

Thoughts on the win and start to the 2023 season? Leave a comment below!