LAFC and FC Bayern Munich enter player development partnership

LAFC is nothing if not a very busy club. Despite navigating multiple competitions with a slew of matches on the pitch currently, the club continues its promise to grow the game outside of it. The club announced today a global partnership with German football giant, FC Bayern Munich, to help player development.

Two Champions of the Game. Bound by the common goal of player development.#LAFC @FCBayern — LAFC (@LAFC) March 13, 2023

“A partnership of this magnitude is the next step in our evolution as a Club,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “We are extremely excited to work together with FC Bayern to identify and develop young talent in Southern California and beyond and believe this relationship will provide players throughout our systems the ability to maximize their potential and see a clear pathway to first team football.”

The global soccer development cooperation will be named “Red&Gold Football” and will provide a platform for young talent featuring high-level development and a pathway to first team soccer. FC Bayern and LAFC each own 50 percent of the shares “Red&Gold Football”. The joint venture envisions further cooperation with other football clubs and development academies throughout the world as part of a global development initiative.

“FC Bayern will expand its promotion of young talent with Los Angeles Football Club. On an international level, soccer is developing rapidly, which is also evident in the transfer market. We see this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen FC Bayern in the sporting competition with the best clubs in Europe and the Bundesliga. The fact that the 2026 World Cup will largely take place in the USA, where we already have an office in New York, makes Los Angeles even more attractive. I expect a boost in quality and young talent in Major League Soccer, which will have a positive impact on our partnership,” said Oliver Kahn, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management at FC Bayern.”

“This is a truly special moment for LAFC,” LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman said in a statement. “We look forward to working together with our partner FC Bayern to not only develop talent and continue to grow our sport and our brand on the global stage, but to share best practices and improve our organizations off the pitch as well.”

This isn't just a great opportunity at more global exposure for the black-and-gold, it’s a great opportunity to grow the game as a whole for the MLS. No, more than ever before, is the time the league should be sending young talent they developed, over to Europe for some higher-level soccer. The fact LAFC have announced a focus on doing just that, will ultimately benefit everyone, and hopefully more teams either join this initiative or form ones of their own.

