Finish strong, move on: LAFC preview vs. Alajuelense, 2nd leg

The matches keep on coming for the defending champs, with leg two of their Round of 16 matchup in CONCACAF Champions League set for Wednesday at BMO Stadium. LAFC saw a stellar hat-trick performance from Denis Bouanga in leg one, giving his side the 3-0 advantage on aggregate going into this game. Now at home, the black-and-gold hope to avoid being on the wrong end of history in the closeout leg against L.D. Alajuelense.

LAFC have gotten off to a hot start to their championship-defending campaign. A perfect start, actually. Having won all three of their matches to open up the season, with the last two coming with shutouts, including the 3-0 win in leg one of this contest. Alajuelense for their part, is not only steaming from their big loss at home to LAFC, but having just loss this past Sunday and being knocked down to second place in their league, they are a squad most definitely looking to right their ship. What better way to do that than at the expense of one of MLS’ best?

Injuries:

Ryan Hollingshead - OUT (Chest)

Where to watch:

The match is set for 7:30pm PT with LAFC playing host from BMO Stadium. For those tuning in at home, you can catch the match over on FS2 and TUDN.

