Angel City FC reveal 2023 secondary kit

New season, new kit. Angel City FC today revealed their new secondary kit (away kit) for the 2023 season. As far as inaugural kits go, the Daylight kit was arguably the best we had ever seen, and was one of the better kits in the entire league last year, which makes following up that act even more difficult. The team went a bit more low-key this time around, with the kit dubbed ‘Represent’ that highlights not just one, but all of LA’s incredible communities.

Los Ángeles es más que un lugar. We are the sum of infinite parts: diverse cultures, neighborhoods, and individuals united by the city we call home. REPRESENT L.A. like never before.https://t.co/EuPwNxnoFE pic.twitter.com/vCllxHGYgl — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) March 16, 2023

“LA is the sum of infinite parts - diverse cultures, neighborhoods, and individuals united by this great city,” said ACFC Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman in a statement. “We are proud that the Angel City fan base reflects the diversity of Los Angeles. There is space for everyone at ACFC, just as there is space for everyone in LA. Our community is our superpower, and we cannot wait to see our team and fans represent in this incredible jersey.”

The most interesting aspect of this year's kit is the option to select one of eleven (11) patches to be put onto the kit. fans can personalize their jersey to express their own LA story with custom patches designed by local creators for an additional $7 each. Fans who purchase the new jersey with Klarna in the first 24 hours of on sale, will receive $7 off their purchase to cover the cost of their first patch of their choice. Patch designers include actress and ACFC investor Gabrielle Union (Black Vision Patch), Michael Pak and Duy Nguyen of Love Hour (Flavors of LA Patch), and Rachel Gomez of Viva La Bonita (Nuestras Alas Patch). Those who want to view each patch along with a story on each design, can do see HERE.

As far as 2023 NWSL kit reveals go, this one is far from the most controversial. At least they avoided jumping in a time machine only to return with a stolen Ed Hardy design. Still, this isn't the Daylight kit, but that's okay. Sometimes low-key and subtle can be a good thing. The extra expressive option of choosing a patch is a new twist that's actually really fun and original. All-in-all, this kit likely won't blow you away on first glance, but as is always the case with sports, as long as the team is performing, who cares what it looks like.

