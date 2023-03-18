Match Preview: LAFC looking to remain perfect in MLS

For the first time this season, LAFC will hit the road for their MLS matchup, taking on the always spicy Seattle Sounders. This is a heavyweight bout four weeks into the season, with LAFC looking to remain perfect. It’s been a busy week for the Black & Gold, having advanced to Champions League Quarterfinals despite losing the second leg just days ago. Now, they look to bounce-back against the team that won CONCACAF Champions League last year, becoming the first-ever MLS side to do so.

It’s always fun when these two matchup against one another. LAFC have the ever-so-slight edge in their last five meetings, with a 2-1-2, the lone loss coming back in May of 2021, also on the road. As for 2023, LAFC have scored a combined seven goals in their first two matches of the season, coming away with two wins. Seattle — having played a match more than Los Angeles — have scored a combined six goals to open their season, with their last match a 1-0 loss to FC Cincy. Two defending champions, both coming off a loss in recent matches, both looking to make a statement in this early in the season. This is the best way to start a Saturday full of MLS action.

Injuries

Some good news for LAFC this week, as they have no players listed on the availability report. Ryan Hollingshead suffered a scary chest injury in their match against the New England Revolution, but after some rest appears to be ready to get back out there, though don't be surprised if Head Coach Steve Cherundolo takes it easy with the defender.

OUT: Héber (hamstring)

How to Watch:

It’s an afternoon delight for us West coasters, with kickoff set for 1:25pm PT from Lumen Field. It will be broadcast on FOX as well as MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, where the match will be free this week, so those who don't have season pass, can check it out at no charge! On radio, the match can be found over at 1110 AM ESPN LA | 980 AM LA Mera Mera.

