Scoreless in Seattle: LAFC 0, Seattle Sounders 0

After the loss at home in Champions, LAFC was hitting the road for some MLS action against a fellow Western Conference giant, and champions in their own right. Coming off their historic CONCACAF Champions League title win, the Sounders were looking to keep their good start to the season going against a team they love to try and beat.

The first half was just about as even as you get with both sides spending the first twenty minutes just feeling out the match. Both sides had moments where it looked like they would take the lead, with LAFC finishing the half with four shots to Seattle’s six. Both sides had two on target, but the home side maintained a bit more possession at 59%. Despite the close calls from both squads, the first half would end scoreless, taking us to break even at zero.

As many would expect, the second half was spicier than the first. Seattle came out all gas, with LAFC struggling to match that energy for the first ten minutes. Luckily, the team didn't give up an early goal to start the half, though Sounders came close on several occasions. The biggest moment came in the 65th minute, when a tough challenge resulted in a foul, but not a second yellow card for Sounder, Alex Roldán. It very well could have been, and the Black & Gold felt it should’ve been.

LAFC saved their best for last, as they woke up in the 80th minute, and started to really go after the three points. Opoku nearly stole it for them late with the best opportunity of the match for either side, but just couldn't get the touch he needed for the goal. With seven minutes of added time, it was a frantic finish to say the least with both sides seemingly desperate for the win. When the final whistle blew, it was both sides splitting the points, going home feeling disappointed that it wasn't more. LAFC will actually get a bit of rest now, with their next match coming next weekend, back at home to host FC Dallas.

