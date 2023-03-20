Angel City FC reveal roster for start of 2023 season

Angel City FC announced on Monday their roster to open the 2023 season, after the latest round of roster cuts. In the case of the Angels, however, there’s really no surprises.

The roster officially sits at 25 players, but that includes two players on loan to open the season: Vanessa Gilles (Lyon) and Allyson Swaby (Paris Saint-Germain). Christen Press also remains on season-ending injury status, but that appears set to be converted off her in the coming days or weeks and she will return to action at some point this season.

Otherwise, there are no concerns. Every player on the roster has been announced as officially on a deal with the club. Newcomers for ACFC’s second season include draft picks Alyssa Thompson and Angelina Anderson, trialist signing Mackenzie Pluck, free agent signing Katie Johnson and addition via trade Merritt Mathias.

Changes can still be made to the roster, of course, with the transfer window remaining open into next month. But here’s the group the club is rolling with to begin the 2023 campaign:

Goalkeepers (3): Angelina Anderson, DiDi Haračić, Brittany Isenhour

Defenders (10): Vanessa Gilles (LOAN, INT), Sarah Gorden, Madison Hammond, Merritt Mathias, Paige Nielsen, Megan Reid, Ali Riley, Jasmyne Spencer, Allyson Swaby (LOAN), M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (7): Claire Emslie, Jun Endo (INT), Clarisse Le Bihan (INT), Savannah McCaskill, Lily Nabet, Mackenzie Pluck, Dani Weatherholt

Forwards (5): Simone Charley, Katie Johnson, Sydney Leroux, Christen Press (SEI), Alyssa Thompson

What do you think? Leave a comment below.