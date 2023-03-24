An update on the future of Angels on Parade

In January, Angels on Parade was one of many SB Nation team sites that learned it would no longer be supported by Vox Media. The news was stunning and upsetting, but we were given several weeks to come up with plans for our future, and we would like to share them with you now.

Once we reach April, Angels on Parade will no longer be part of the SB Nation network. However, the site will continue on under the current branding. We will look different, for sure, there will be staff changes in the offing, but you will still be able to find us at angelsonparade.com once we finish the move to our new home.

This site will still continue to cover the teams we’ve been covering, and we’re excited to see the new direction the site takes in the coming weeks, months and years. We’ve worked hard over the past 12 years to make Angels on Parade a destination for Los Angeles soccer coverage, and we aim to continue to uphold a high standard moving forward. We hope you continue to support us in our new iteration.

More details will be forthcoming, and we will be very busy behind the scenes over the next few weeks as we work on the transfer, but a few thank yous on our way out the current door:

Special thanks to Jeremiah Oshan and the SB Nation soccer network for developing and maintaining a true network of disparate sites over the years. While the broader soccer group was a lot of fun to get to know over time, the MLS/NWSL group in particular enriched the experience of covering these teams, and together we built an ecosphere that helped people move onto bigger things and also sink deep roots with many fanbases.

Thanks to the many, many contributors over the years on this site, too many to name, but you were welcome additions to the team, whether it was for a single article or many years.

Thank you to the teams for trusting us to be the professionals we are and providing us resources needed to do our jobs.

Most importantly, thank you to the readers of this site. We wouldn’t have made it this long without you, and with 2022 being the best year in the site’s history, we know there is an appetite for the coverage we’ve been putting out. On a related note, if you want to tangibly support our coverage in the future, or know someone who does, let us know!

Finally, thanks to SB Nation for giving us a home for 12 years. Learning our services are no longer needed at the company puts a bitter taste on what’s largely been a great experience, but the company kept this site alive for three years when we had no MLS team to cover in the period between Chivas USA and LAFC. That the site survived at all, then has grown in leaps and bounds over the past five years once again proves that there is an appetite for this coverage. We’re confident that as an independent site, we can continue to provide top-notch coverage of the teams you care about, and we hope you come with us on the next step of this journey.