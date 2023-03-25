Match Preview: LAFC rested, ready to continue unbeaten start to season

LAFC are one of just a few teams left in MLS that have yet to lose a match so far this season. At least, not domestically. Tonight, the club put their unbeaten start to the test against an FC Dallas side that hasn't slipped up since their home-opening loss to start the season. This could be a decent test for the Black & Gold, who haven't always looked at their peak despite the results saying otherwise. The feisty FCD side won't be easy to deal with, even with the team playing at home.

Surprise, surprise, LAFC are really good at home. When it comes to hosting FC Dallas, they are nearly perfect. The squad boast a 3-0-1 record at home when facing against the Dallas side. LAFC have won three of the last five meetings between the two sides, with one draw and Dallas coming away with the 2-1 win the last time these two clashed.

After dropping their home opener to start the season, FC Dallas took it personally and started playing the way many expected them to. They have won two of their last three, with one being a draw, and the latest match a 2-1 win over Sporting KC. If there’s one thing this team does well, it's fight. FCD have won six points from losing position so far this season, with MLS newbies, St. Louis City SC, being the only ones to recover more (9). The one thing LAFC will want to avoid is keeping this one close going down the stretch.

Injuries

LAFC: OUT - Diego Palacios (International duty), Jose Cifuentes (International duty), Denil Maldonado (International duty)

FC Dallas: OUT - Tarik Scott (Season Ending Injury)

How To Watch

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7:30pm PT. You can watch the match on Apple TV MLS Season Pass. Those looking for the radio broadcast can check out: 710AM ESPN LA | 980AM LA Mera Mera.

