Leaving it late: LAFC 2, FC Dallas 1

LAFC were at home and hosting FC Dallas in the MSL After Dark night cap, to finish off a full day of league action. The Black & Gold were looking to continue their dominance at home against the Texas side, and continue the unbeaten start to their MLS Cup defense. It was a special night for Sebastien Ibeagha who made his return to Los Angeles with his new club, getting his MLS Championship ring from his time with Los Angeles last season.

LAFC looked like their vintage selves early on in the match, with a great opportunity for the goal. A beautiful pass from Opoku found a seemingly surprised Ryan Hollingshead, who couldn’t put together the right touch from close range. Luckily, just moments later, it was Timothy Tillman in a moment of brilliance who gave the home side the lead in the third minute of the match.

Dallas did exceptionally well to withstand the attack for most of the remainder of the first half. LAFC finished the first 45 with eight shots, two on target, and actually held slightly less possession than the visitors. However, things began to unravel for FCD late in the half, when Ema Twumasi was shown a red card just before the halftime break. That gave LAFC an even bigger advantage, going into halftime with the one goal lead, and player advantage going into the second half.

Despite the advantage, LAFC couldn't put the match away in the second half. They allowed FCD to just lurk around and in the 72nd minute a fancy flick finish from Nkosi Tafari gave FC Dallas the unbelievable equalizer.

LAFC are champs for a reason though, and they didn't panic. With more drama brewing, Denis Bouanga struck in the 84th minute. Despite the nearly impossible angle, Bouanga put enough on the attempt to leave the defense struggling and it trickled into the back of the net for the late lead.

The late goal was enough for LAFC to get the win and the full points. It may have gotten a bit ugly in spells, but the squad maintained composure, and kept playing their game and showed off that newly minted championship mentality. The club get another week off to prepare for their trip to Colorado, going up against the Rapids on April 1st.

Thoughts on the win? Leave a comment below!