Progress, not perfection: Angel City FC 1, Gotham FC 2

The 2023 season is finally upon us! After a long off-season of contemplating the what-ifs and what-could-have beens, Angel City FC were back on the pitch and ready to build on an incredible inaugural season. Not only was the night special because home-openers to start the season are always such, but because it was also the debut of No. 1 NWSL Draft Pick, Alyssa Thompson, as well as the highly anticipated return of star defender, Sarah Gorden.

It didn't take long for Thompson to once again, show us just how great she is already. Just ten minutes into the match, after going after defenders a few times previous, did it once again as she smelled her first career goal getting closer and closer. She created just enough space to get off an absolute rocket from long range, and while Gotham goalkeeper Abby Smith got a few fingers on it, the ball still had enough to get past for the goal and early lead.

ALYSSA THOMPSON ARE YOU KIDDING? pic.twitter.com/wT0Tg0J6Pt — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) March 27, 2023

There was a brief moment where it looked like Angel City had doubled their lead with an amazing strike by Jun Endo from midfield that caught the keeper out, but newly arrived VAR went to work and determined a foul in the build-up was enough to rule against good vibes and the score remained 1-0.

There was always the sense that if Angel City wanted to make this a non-dramatic opening win, they would likely need a second goal and that proved to be true. After another VAR check, Gotham FC was awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute, and Midge Purce stepped up to convert it, bringing us level. Safe to say for its debut, Los Angeles fans are not thrilled about VAR after matchday one.

Gotham kept that energy throughout the second half, taking just ten minutes before adding another. This time it was Lynn Williams who took control of a nice pass from Midge Purce, then put on a great shot that found its way past DiDi for the goal and the lead. Luckily for ACFC, they still had plenty of time to not only salvage the point, but maybe even come up with them all, but they would need a second-half surge.

The Williams goal was enough for Gotham to leave Los Angeles with the win in match one of the new season. For Angel City, the loss definitely stings, but result aside, this team definitely looked levels better than their 2022 counterparts. The real important note is that this team is still not completely healthy, with a little player known as Christen Press silently working on her return. Time will tell if this season will be much like last, but if early impressions are worth anything, after a few bumps this will be a team that can, and likely will, compete for it all come seasons’ end.

