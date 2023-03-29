Angel City FC sign midfielder Scarlett Camberos

It appears as though Mexican International midfielder, Scarlett Camberos, has enjoyed her visits facing off against Angel City FC inside BMO stadium. That should come as no surprise, given the LA native has spoken at length about how much she loved playing in front of family and friends and being able to share the moment with them. Now, she can enjoy those little moments full-time as Angel City FC announced today the signing of Scarlett Camberos on a two-year contract.

“I’m super excited to join Angel City. It has always been a goal of mine to play in the NWSL,” said Camberos said in a statement. “It’s their second year in the league, and there is still a lot of story to write with this new club. I love the fans, the environment, and I’m glad that my family has the opportunity to watch me play in the wonderful city of Los Angeles.”

“The excitement in welcoming Scarlett to Angel City with her international experience and connection to Southern California is palpable,” said ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano in a statement. “We have been in conversations to try and bring Scarlett into the ACFC family since the end of last year. This announcement comes with great pride from our club. Scarlett will be an electrifying player to watch, will fit into our style of play, and will make an immediate impact in everything Angel City does.”

Born and raised in San Diego, Camberos was selected in August 2022 to the Mexican Women’s National Team, earning her first cap against New Zealand. She was voted MVP of the inaugural Copa Angelina international friendly against ACFC at BMO Stadium on September 5, 2022.

Camberos spent the last two seasons at Club América of Liga MX Femenil, scoring 18 goals in 41 total appearances. She also contributed to the club’s appearances in the Apertura 2022 tournament finals and the semi-finals of the 2022 Women’s Cup.

Angel City FC fans will remember Camberos from her visit last season during Copa Angelina. The midfielder, representing Mexico, put on a show in front of over 30 family members and friends, even scoring her first goal in a Mexico shirt. After the match she spoke about playing in front of those close to her “It was really cool to score my first goal and hear my dad up in the stands. It was a great time.” Well, now those great times can continue and her father will surely risk losing his voice screaming an entire NWSL season. I know plenty of Angel City FC fans who will relate to that.

What do you think about the latest signing? Leave a comment below!