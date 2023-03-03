Orange County SC sign forward Thomas Amang

Orange County SC announced on Friday they have signed forward Thomas Amang ahead of the 2023 USL Championship season.

Amang, 25, joins OCSC after playing the last year and a half for other USL Championship sides, Colorado Springs Switchbacks and then San Diego Loyal.

“Thomas is a dynamic and powerful forward that will give our front line a different look,” OCSC sporting director Peter Nugent said in a team statement. “We were keen to add a forward with his qualities and believe he will have a tremendous impact on the team. We look forward to integrating him into the squad.”

Amang was born and raised in Cameroon, and when he turned 18, he signed for Norwegian club Molde in 2016. After three years there, including a loan to fellow Norwegian side Kristiansund, Amang moved to Spain to play for Gimnastic Tarragona in that country’s third tier. After two years there, he moved to Colorado Springs in the summer of 2021 and had his best season to date last year with San Diego, scoring 11 goals and four assists in 33 games.

“I have a lot of respect for Orange County, they are always competitive and have great fans,” Amang said. “I can’t wait to score goals and win games for the club and their fans.”

Orange County SC open the 2023 season next weekend when they host Louisville City FC at Championship Soccer Stadium on Mar. 11.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.