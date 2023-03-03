Angel City FC sign goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to contract extension

Days from their first competitive match of the new season, Angel City FC continue to solidify their roster. Not just with new talent either, but ensuring those who performed last season are rewarded with long-term commitments should they want it. One such deal was announced today, with the club signing goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to a contract extension.

We’re thrilled to announce that @Dideeds has agreed to a contract extension with #ACFC through 2024, with an option for 2025.

The contract keeps Haračić in Los Angeles through 2024, with an option for 2025. “I’m grateful to be extending my career here in LA,” said Haračić in a statement. “Angel City has become a place I can truly call home. We have the best fanbase in the NWSL and I am so excited to share new memories with them as we head into our second season.”

“Over the last two seasons, DiDi has demonstrated that she is one of the best goalkeepers in our league,” stated Goalkeeper Coach Daniel Ball in a statement. “Her performances were integral to our results on the field last year, and she has rightfully established herself as one of our team’s leaders. It has been incredible to see how our fans have welcomed her to LA, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to secure DiDi for years to come.”

Haračić, ACFC’s 2022 Most Valuable Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year, was traded to the club in 2022, appearing in 21 of 22 regular season matches for a total of 1,890 minutes on the pitch. Her performance netted her a season-high 70 saves and four shutouts.

It is always great locking in players long-term, especially if you feel they are part of the plans. Better to go into a season with contracts signed, players happy, and focused on performing on the pitch in the midst of a World Cup year.

