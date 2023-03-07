Angel City FC announce 32-player roster heading into 2023 season

It’s once again that time to get hype for the new season! Angel City FC will play the first match of the preseason, and their first match of the year, at home in a friendly against Mexico’s Club América. We now know who will be vying for playing time, and looking to impress as the team has announced today the initial 32-player roster. This is how it looks going into preseason matchday one:

Goalkeepers (3): Angelina Anderson, DiDi Haračić, Brittany Isenhour

Defenders (12): Vanessa Gilles (LOAN, INT), Sarah Gorden, Madison Hammond, Kelsey Hill (NRI), Merritt Mathias, Paige Nielsen, Megan Reid, Ali Riley, Jasmyne Spencer, Allyson Swaby (LOAN), Gisele Thompson (U-18 trialist), M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (9): Claire Emslie, Jun Endo (INT), Shae Harvey (U-18 trialist), Clarisse Le Bihan (INT), Savannah McCaskill, Lily Nabet, Mackenzie Pluck, Katie Soderstrom (NRI), Dani Weatherholt

Forwards (6): Simone Charley, Katie Johnson, Sydney Leroux, Mia Minestrella (U-18 trialist), Christen Press (SEI), Alyssa Thompson

In a lot of ways, this feels like the inaugural season all over again. With the amount of injuries Angel City sustained last season, we didn't really get in-depth looks at a handful of the players coming back for year two. Not to mention the nice mix of new talent with first-overall draft pick Alyssa Thompson, and recent undrafted signing Mackenzie Pluck.

Keen eyes will also see Christen Press with that pesky Season Ending Injury (SEI) tag, but don't go having a panic attack just yet. With the way our wonderful league works, Press’ status can be changed once the new season officially starts and the rosters finalized. While her exact status is unknown at the moment, a source with knowledge of the situation told Angels on Parade the SEI tag is just carry-over from last year and does not rule her out for the 2023 season.

Brief heart attack aside, we are sure you all are incredibly excited to get the new season underway! Hopefully you already grabbed tickets as Angel City will host Club América Wednesday with kickoff set for 7:30pm PT. This will be the second friendly match in club history against a side from Liga MX Femenil, as the team hosted Tigres last season, as well as the Mexican National Team itself.

How excited are you for the new year?! Leave a comment below!