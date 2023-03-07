Don’t worry, Christen Press isn’t ruled out for 2023 for Angel City FC

Angel City FC revealed their roster at this point in the preseason on Tuesday, and one item may have leaped out at an eagle-eyed watcher: Christen Press is listed as having a Season-ending injury (SEI).

Since the player tore her ACL last June during a league match against Racing Louisville, Press has been sidelined and missed the majority of Angel City’s debut season. However, the SEI designation on Tuesday’s roster does not mean Press is out for the 2023 season. A source with knowledge of the situation told Angels on Parade that the SEI designation is carried over from 2022, and cannot be removed until the start of the 2023 season.

It is not clear if Press will be ready for the season opener on March 26 against Gotham FC at the renamed BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. However, she is expected to play for Angel City this year and health permitting, hopefully a good number of games for season two. But rest assured, she has not been ruled out for the upcoming season and you do not need to panic about the SEI designation with Press for the time being.

